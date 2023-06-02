Italy ends embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Italy has lifted an embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement.

Military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia had been restricted in 2019 and 2020 to prevent their being used in the Yemen conflict.

The embargo was no longer necessary “in light of the changed situation” on the ground, the government said in its statement, praising Saudi Arabia’s recent peace mediation efforts.

Italy said its decision on Saudi Arabia was “in line” with last month’s lifting of another arms embargo imposed on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also linked to the war in Yemen.

