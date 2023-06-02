English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Italy ends embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia

0
Italy ends embargo on arms sales

SHAFAQNA-Italy has lifted an embargo on arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement.

Military equipment exports to Saudi Arabia had been restricted in 2019 and 2020 to prevent their being used in the Yemen conflict.

The embargo was no longer necessary “in light of the changed situation” on the ground, the government said in its statement, praising Saudi Arabia’s recent peace mediation efforts.

Italy said its decision on Saudi Arabia was “in line” with last month’s lifting of another arms embargo imposed on the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also linked to the war in Yemen.

Source: newarab

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

BRICS meet with ‘friends’ seeking closer ties

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Woman sentenced to 30 years over tweets

asadian

Shortest road for Hajj from Iraq to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Arabia launched first special economic zone of cloud computing

asadian

Saudi Arabia: Cybersecurity exercise for Hajj season 1444 AH

asadian

ADHRB condemns Saudi Arabia’s execution of two detained Bahrainis

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.