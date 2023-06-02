Saudi International Halal Expo scheduled for November

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi International Halal Expo is scheduled to be held in Riyadh from 19 – 21 November 2023.

The 2nd Halal Expo will serve as an outstanding platform to present the latest trends of the global Halal market and to highlight the challenges this industry faces and offer a great opportunity to focus on the latest innovations, research, and development within the Halal industry.

The Exhibition aims to spread and expand awareness about the industry among the visitors by attracting major international bodies to share their knowledge and to present their research and innovations. On a second note, the Saudi International Halal Expo & Summit aims to attract professionals from around the world, Muslims, and non-Muslims to establish great business opportunities with local, regional & international businesses.

The Saudi International Halal Expo & Summit promotes a healthy, ethical, and fairway of life in all aspects including family, society, and business interactions and transactions where anyone would be attracted to these values that transcend religion.

