Climate change and tsunamis that will come from Antarctica

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Climate change could unleash giant tsunamis in the Southern Ocean by triggering undersea landslides in Antarctica, a new study warns.

By drilling into sediment cores hundreds of feet below the seafloor in Antarctica, scientists discovered that during previous periods of global warming—between 3 million and 15 million years ago—loose layers of sediment formed and slid to send massive tsunami waves running off the coast of South America, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The exact trigger for the region’s past underwater landslides isn’t known for sure, but researchers have found a possible culprit: the melting of glacier ice from a warming climate.

With many layers of sediment buried beneath the Antarctic floor and glaciers on top of the land slowly melting, researchers warn that – if they are right that melting glaciers caused them in the past – future landslides and tsunamis could happen again.

