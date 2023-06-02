Scientists reveal Earth has a new “moon”

SHAfAQNA SCIENCE- Scientists have discovered a new asteroid dubbed 2023 FW13, which is considered a ‘quasi-moon’ or ‘quasi-satellite’ of Earth.

The quai-moon is estimated to be 50 feet (15 metres). While orbiting the Sun, the quasi-moon also circles the Earth, coming within nine million miles (14 million kilometres) of Earth.

According to a Live Science report, the quasi-moon has been Earth’s cosmic neighbour since around 100 BC. The space rock will continue to follow this orbital path until around 3700 AD.

Notably, this quasi-satellite isn’t on a collision course with Earth despite hovering relatively close to the planet.

