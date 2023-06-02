Study suggests flavanols may boost memory

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Consuming green tea, apples and pears could help reverse age-related memory decline, researchers have found.

A study involving 3,500 people has found that people with a deficiency in flavanols – a chemical found in foods such as grapes, berries, dark chocolate, red wine, spinach, broccoli and almonds – are more likely to suffer significant memory loss as they get older.

Those participants in the study that were below the median (mid-point) level of flavanol consumption were the people who at the start of the trial had the worst memory.

They were given either placebo or dietary flavanols and after a year their flavanols normalised to the median. And in conjunction with that, their memory was restored, or normalised, to those who had high flavanoids at baseline.

The study found that people with the lowest levels of flavanols benefited much more from the increase in consumption than those whose deficiency was much less pronounced.

Source: theguardian