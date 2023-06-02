The glove that can touch virtual reality!

SHSAFQNA SCIENCE- A company has announced that a new version of its gloves that help users touch virtual reality objects.

This investment from Lumaux comes at a time when virtual and augmented reality technologies are developing quickly and many believe could revolutionise a variety of sectors.

Founded in 2015 by Gijs den Butter and Johannes Luijten, SenseGlove is a high-tech scale-up that develops and produces wearable force and haptic feedback gloves. Unlike controllers, SenseGlove allows users to hold, push, touch, connect, and squeeze the virtual like it is real.

According to the company, this product advances the area of virtual reality and has demonstrated applications in a variety of fields, including telepresence, research, and teaching.

SenseGlove claims that its haptic gloves will provide users with a more natural and immersive way to interact with digital content, enriching the overall experience of the Metaverse.

Source: siliconcanals