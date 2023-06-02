What is the secret of long life?

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Researchers at the University of Copenhagen believe that intestinal bacteria-eating viruses can help us stay healthy until we are 100 years old.

Our intestines contain billions of viruses living of and inside bacteria, and they could not care less about human cells; instead, they infect the bacterial cells. And seeing as there are hundreds of different types of bacteria in our intestines, there are also lots of bacterial viruses.

Intestinal bacteria are a natural part of the human body and of our natural environment.

Even though this requires more research, the new insight is significant, because we are able to modify the intestinal flora.

Source: sciencedaily