Discovering the DNA of decision-making

SHAFAQNASCIENCE- A novel study uncovers a peculiar pattern of decision-making in mice, influenced by a specific gene named Arc.

The research indicates a potential new field of study, ‘decision genetics’, examining the genetic control over decision-making.

This was the first evidence the scientists found that genes could bias decision-making, even decisions that did not seem logical, at least to a human. In this case, the gene Arc appeared to be important for compelling the mice to continue searching for food even when it didn’t appear to be necessary.

Source: neurosciencenews