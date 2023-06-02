English
50,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-50,000 Palestinian worshipers performed Friday prayer in Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem estimated that 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer in the holy site despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of West Bankers from reaching the holy Islamic site.

A young Palestinian girl was detained in Bab Al-Amoud area. Israeli police suddenly assaulted her and removed her veil.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Since the early hours of dawn, thousands of Palestinians gathered at the gates of the Aqsa Mosque on their way to attend the dawn prayer, confirming the Palestinians’ spiritual links to the holy site.

During the Friday sermon, the Aqsa preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim warned of the suspicious educational programs targeting Palestinian curricula and generations in Occupied Jerusalem.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

