Electronic skin that can sense touch: Researcher find

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Stanford scientists have developed a soft and stretchable electronic skin that can directly talk to the brain, imitating the sensory feedback of real skin using a strategy that, if improved, could offer hope to millions of people with prosthetic limbs.

When researchers pressed the rat’s e-skin and sent electronic pulses to its brain, the animal responded by twitching its leg.

Electronic skin also could be used to clad robots so they feel sensations in the same way that humans do. This is critical to the safety of industries where robots and humans have physical interactions, such as passing tools on a manufacturing floor.

The new e-skin is innovative because it uses networked layers of stretchable organic transistors that perceive and transmit electrical signals. When sandwiched, the layers are only about 25 to 50 microns thick – as thin as a sheet of paper, similar to skin.

