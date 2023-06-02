Syria: 2000 students exit terrorist-controlled areas in Aleppo for exams

SHAFAQNA- More than 2 thousand of students of the Basic Education Certificate, arrived in Aleppo , coming from the areas controlled by terrorist organizations through the al-Tayha crossing in the countryside of Aleppo.

“In coordination with the Syrian state, incoming students are received through the Al-Tayha crossing to take basic and secondary school certificate exams, and supervise their reception and transfer to hosting centers, head of the Russian Coordination Center in Aleppo, Colonel Sergey Vladimirevich said .

In turn, the Director of Education in Aleppo, Mustafa Abdul-Ghani, said that thousands of students from the regions of Manbij, Ain al-Arab, al-Bab, Afrin and Jarabulus will come to Aleppo over a period of four days, and upon their arrival they will be distributed to the 42 hosting centers.

Source: sana.sy

