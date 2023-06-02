SANA: Syria’s second place in World Junior Martial Arts Championship in Russia in Unified category

SHAFAQNA- Adnan Abdul Qadir al-Aloush, Syrian national team, gained the second place in the martial arts category in the Unified category, in the World Youth Martial Arts Championship, which was held in Moscow, the capital of Russia, with the participation of 223 male and female players from eleven countries, and won a silver medal.

According to SANA, vice President of the Martial Sports Federation, head of the Syrian delegation, Ziyad Ibrahim, said: This medal is an important achievement for Syrian sports and the Martial Sports Federation, because it is the first medal won by the champions of martial sports abroad this year.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com