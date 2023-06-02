English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

SANA: Syria’s second place in World Junior Martial Arts Championship in Russia in Unified category

0

SHAFAQNA- Adnan Abdul Qadir al-Aloush, Syrian national team, gained the second place in the martial arts category in the Unified category, in the World Youth Martial Arts Championship, which was held in Moscow, the capital of Russia, with the participation of 223 male and female players from eleven countries, and won a silver medal.

According to SANA, vice President of the Martial Sports Federation, head of the Syrian delegation, Ziyad Ibrahim, said: This medal is an important achievement for Syrian sports and the Martial Sports Federation, because it is the first medal won by the champions of martial sports abroad this year.

Source: SANA

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Numbeo: Syria ranks first globally for housing expenses relative to income

Related posts

Syria: 2000 students exit terrorist-controlled areas in Aleppo for exams

asadian

Numbeo: Syria ranks first globally for housing expenses relative to income

asadian

[Photos] “Made in Syria” Festival

asadian

[Photos] Cultivation of cherry trees in occupied Syrian Golan

asadian

SANA: Venezuela’s first direct flight landed at Damascus International Airport after 12 years

asadian

Council of Arab Economic Unity to hold next session in Syria

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.