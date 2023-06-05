Poverty and psychological problems main factors behind suicides in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Poverty, economic restrictions imposed by the Taliban, persistent unemployment, and an uncertain future have pushed many Afghan citizens to the breaking point. Coping with these circumstances has become unbearable for some, leading them to resort to suicide.

During the past 14 months, a total of 120 people in Afghanistan have intentionally ended their lives. The latest statistics collected by 8 Sobh newspaper reveal that in last 3 months, 25 individuals have committed suicide in the country.

Based on these figures, in the past month, 13 women and 12 men have closed the door to their lives forever due to poverty, deprivation, family violence, and psychological problems arising from unemployment and imposed restrictions.

The statistics from the first two months of this year show that 41 individuals in the country have resorted to suicide. This represents a significant increase compared to the previous year.

Although the actual number of women and men who have committed suicide in the past month in the capital city and provinces of the country may be higher, the 8 Sobh newspaper has only collected and reported the figures obtained from credible sources.

The provinces of Ghor, Faryab, Ghazni, and Nangarhar have witnessed the highest number of suicide incidents in the past month. Most of the individuals who have taken their own lives were young, with an average age ranging from 20 to 30 years.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

