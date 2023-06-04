English
Afghanistan joins China’s major economic initiative known as CPEC

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Pakistan has announced that it has reached an agreement with Chinese officials for Afghanistan to join the Beijing-led major initiative called the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the officials of the country have agreed with their Chinese counterparts to extend the Belt and Road Initiative to Afghanistan.

Under this agreement, Afghanistan will be included in the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the two sides have agreed to continue their humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan and enhance development cooperation in Afghanistan, including through the expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan.

The statement mentioned that Chinese and Pakistani officials have previously discussed the expansion of this project to Afghanistan, and the Taliban has expressed readiness to participate in this project and benefit from the required infrastructure investment.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

www.shafaqna.com

