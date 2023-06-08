Women’s rights defenders label Taliban’s report to UN as a “blatant lie”

Shafaqna Afghanistan – The Afghan Women and Children Welfare Strengthening Foundation and the “Purple Fridays” movement have denounced the Taliban’s report to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women as a “blatant lie.”

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, these two women’s rights organizations emphasized in a joint statement that the Taliban has a history of severe restrictions on women’s rights and freedoms, and they cannot “hide the sun with two fingers.”

The statement by these two organizations stated that under the current Taliban regime in Afghanistan, women are banned from many professions, and girls’ access to education has been severely limited.

It is worth mentioning that after regaining power in Afghanistan, the Taliban imposed significant restrictions on women, including prohibiting them from working and receiving education.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan

