USA: Celebration of Imam Ridha (AS) birthday at IHW

SHAFAQNA- Community spiritual and public leaders, interfaith figures in Michigan participated in an inspiring Imam Ridha (AS) birthday celebration at IHW on May 31, 2023.

Imam Elahi welcomed the religious leaders, mayor Bill Bazzi, ambassador Qabalan, judge Salamey, city council chair Dave Abdallah and other participants.

Imam Elahi started with sending salaams and salutations to the imam of the hearts, the light of the lights, the star of openness, dialogue, and dignity Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS).

Though we are over 6500 miles from the Imam’s sanctuary, today, we visit him with the vision of our hearts from IHW in Dearborn Hts of Michigan.

Imam Elahi called the birthday of Imam Redha a global day of friendship. Something is needed in a world that may blow up with unclear bombs, artificial intelligence or climate crisis. In a greedy world where the billionaires push to become trillionaires through terrorism, violence and warmongering!

Imam Elahi shared some quotations from Imam Ridha (AS) such as “friendship is a road to reason, and religion”. “Your intellect is your best friend and your ignorance is your enemy”.

Also : “Anger is a key to evil”. “Organize your 24 hours with focusing on four fundamental features: worship, work, family and friends”.

Imam Elahi at the end thanked the community for their 27 years of friendship and support for IHW’s services, programs and projects and shared a good news of adding a gym to IHW to serve the youth who come for education and faith.

The program also included words from Rev. Flowers Kenneth. Flowers is a Baptist Church leader who shared his inspiring experience of visiting the shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala and his wish to visit the shrine of Imam Ridha (AS) in Mashhad one day in the future.