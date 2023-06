SHAFAQNA- At least 207 people were killed and 900 were injured after two trains derailed in eastern India.

After two passenger trains derailed in eastern India, at least 207 people were killed and 900 were injured. The accident also involved a collision with a freight train, according to officials.

The accident took place on Friday in Odisha state’s Balasore district. There are concerns that the toll of casualties would rise.