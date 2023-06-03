English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Guterres: UNRWA is on verge of financial collapse

0
UNRWA is on financial collapse

SHAFAQNA-The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, warned that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is on the brink of financial collapse, calling on donor countries to assume their responsibilities and support UNRWA.

Speaking at a meeting of the General Assembly dedicated to pledging to UNRWA, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Guterres said, “We meet every year – and every year we face the same paradox,” Guterres said. “On the one hand, we are all aware of the essential role UNRWA plays as a safety net for the most vulnerable, a pillar of regional stability, a catalyst for development, an important tool for conflict prevention, and a lifeline of hope and opportunity for millions.”

He added, “On the other hand, we allow UNRWA to remain stuck in a financial bind, and the growing needs are matched by stagnant funding.”

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Representative: Participants of Doha meeting interested in continuing aid to Afghanistan

asadian

Israel’s killing of children in Gaza denounced around the world

asadian

UN’s Chief: Peace talks in Ukraine war not possible right now

asadian

UN vowed to defend the rights of Afghani women

asadian

Doha: UN’s meeting on Afghanistan ends with another planned

asadian

UN holds Afghanistan meeting in Doha

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.