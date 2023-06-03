Iran & Saudi FMs meet in Cape Town

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart discussed bilateral relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Saudi meeting is the second official meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in the last three months and after the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh to resume political and diplomatic relations after seven years.

This meeting was held on Friday evening on the sidelines of the BRICS Friends Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

Now, Tehran and Riyadh are in the stage of administrative and technical work to reopen their embassies and consulates in the opposite country, and it is expected that the embassies will officially start their activities in the coming weeks.

The first meeting between Amirabdollahian and Ben Farhan was hosted by Beijing.

