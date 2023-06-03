English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Iran & Saudi FMs meet in Cape Town

0
Iran & Saudi FMs meet

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart discussed bilateral relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Saudi meeting is the second official meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in the last three months and after the agreement between Tehran and Riyadh to resume political and diplomatic relations after seven years.

This meeting was held on Friday evening on the sidelines of the BRICS Friends Summit in Cape Town, South Africa.

Now, Tehran and Riyadh are in the stage of administrative and technical work to reopen their embassies and consulates in the opposite country, and it is expected that the embassies will officially start their activities in the coming weeks.

The first meeting between Amirabdollahian and Ben Farhan was hosted by Beijing.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Amirabdollahian: Iran welcomes development of relations with Egypt

asadian

Iran & Saudi FM’s discuss latest developments in bilateral relations

asadian

Iran’s FM: Iranian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia to be designated soon

asadian

Iran’s FM to EU’s Foreign Policy Chief: Iran welcomes constructive initiatives

asadian

Iran’s FM: Raisi’s Syria visit manifests of ‘regional convergence’ policy

asadian

Iran’s FM: Persian Gulf part of joint identity of Iran & whole region

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.