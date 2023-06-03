High-level officials from 78 countries to attend at Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

SHAFAQNA- High-level officials from 78 countries will attend Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex will be attended by 21 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, as well as parliamentary and ministerial-level representatives, and representatives of international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), NATO and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Erdogan will take the oath in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye at 1400 local time and will begin his new term. He will receive his mandate from the Temporary Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Devlet Bahceli.

After the ceremony, Erdogan will visit Anıtkabir at 1500 and attend the Inauguration Ceremony at the Presidential Complex at 1700.

Source: aa

