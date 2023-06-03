India: More than 230 killed & 900 injured in train crash

SHAFAQNA-At least 233 people were killed and 900 were injured in eastern India after two passenger trains derailed.

The accident on Friday in Odisha state’s Balasore district – India’s deadliest rail incident in more than a decade – also left an estimated 900 people injured, Pradeep Jena, the state’s top civil servant, said on Saturday.

The death toll is expected to rise, Jena said.

More than 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of the accident and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilised to get the wounded to hospital and care for those still at the scene.

Source: aljazeera

