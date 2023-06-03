English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

India: More than 230 killed & 900 injured in train crash

0
train crash in India

SHAFAQNA-At least 233 people were killed and 900 were injured in eastern India after two passenger trains derailed.

The accident on Friday in Odisha state’s Balasore district – India’s deadliest rail incident in more than a decade – also left an estimated 900 people injured, Pradeep Jena, the state’s top civil servant, said on Saturday.

The death toll is expected to rise, Jena said.

More than 200 ambulances had been called to the scene of the accident and 100 additional doctors, on top of 80 already there, had been mobilised to get the wounded to hospital and care for those still at the scene.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

India: Train derailment caused more than 200 dead, hundreds injured

asadian

Can India return to the status quo-secession in Manipur?

asadian

India: Launch of next generation navigation satellite

asadian

India: New Parliament building opening amid opposition’s boycott

asadian

Modi’s overture and India’s trick

asadian

Will holding G20 Tourism Conference in occupied Kashmir prove disastrous for India?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.