UN is planning a meeting on Afghanistan later this month

“We have this month a regular meeting on the situation in Afghanistan scheduled for the 21st of June which will be informed by the Secretary General’s recent latest report on the situation,” she said.

“We are going to keep our focus on Afghanistan. In particular, the position that the council expressed on women’s rights in Afghanistan was unequivocal,” Nusseibeh said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that custody of the Afghan seat in the UN should be given to the interim Afghan government.

Source: TOLONEWS