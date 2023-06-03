English
UN is planning a meeting on Afghanistan later this month

SHAFAQNA- UN is planning a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on June 21, according to Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates.

“We have this month a regular meeting on the situation in Afghanistan scheduled for the 21st of June which will be informed by the Secretary General’s recent latest report on the situation,” she said.

“We are going to keep our focus on Afghanistan. In particular, the position that the council expressed on women’s rights in Afghanistan was unequivocal,” Nusseibeh said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said that custody of the Afghan seat in the UN should be given to the interim Afghan government.

Source: TOLONEWS

