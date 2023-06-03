English
Qatar elected as chair of WHO Executive Board

SHAFAQNA- Qatar was elected as President of WHO Executive Board for a period of one year, according to the Qatar Peninsula .

The election is an acknowledgement by the Member States of the leading role played by the State of Qatar at the international level, and its strong support for the World Health Organisation in performing its mission of promoting health and wellness for all.

During the World Health Assembly meetings, which started in Geneva on 21 May and concluded on  30 May , the Qatari delegation was elected to membership in the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation as a representative of the Eastern Mediterranean Region for three years.

Source: Middle East Monitor

