The boundaries of maintaining ties with family and relatives/the Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi answered a question about maintaining ties with family and close relatives.

Question: Who are considered as family (Rahem)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Considering that only brothers and sisters come from the same womb, if uncle and cousins are also considered as family, this needs proof. Who is considered as family (Rahem)? This must be considered that everyone has one father and mother and come from one womb (Rahem).

Maintaining ties means having ties with all the relatives (all those who are related to a person) and this is carried out sometimes by meeting them and other times by letters or telephone or inviting them or other ways; and remote relatives are not included in this; and as long as there is no religious and traditional obstacles, must not be cut.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA