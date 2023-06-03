EU denies policy restricting visas for Turkish people

SHAFAQNA-The European Union does not possess a policy aimed at obstructing the issuance of visas to Turkish citizens, a senior EU official has said.

“We are doing our best to solve this problem, but first of all, it should be well known that the EU does not have any policy to prevent the issuance of visas to Turkish citizens,” EU Ambassador to Türkiye Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut said.

There is no policy or decision made by the EU in this direction, he stated.

The problem for Turkish citizens began during the pandemic when remote working, travel restrictions and staff reductions in embassies led to delays and difficulties in obtaining visas.

Source: hurriyetdailynews

