Iran & Russia FMs discuss regional & international issues

During a meeting on the sidelines of a meeting of the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal and talks to lift sanctions against Iran, Caucasus issues, completing the North-South Corridor, and economic cooperation.

Amirabdollahian attached importance to the continuation of consultations with his Russian counterpart in advancing bilateral relations and removing obstacles and problems in this regard.

He expressed his satisfaction with the progress of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, adding that the two sides are laying the groundwork for holding the 17th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries.

Lavrov, for his part, underscored Moscow’s readiness to continue the talks between the two countries’ senior experts in order to review and finalize the long-term comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Russia.

