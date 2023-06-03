English
Türkiye: Erdogan takes oath as president for 3rd term

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as head of stateon Saturday, ushering in his third presidential term.

“I, as president, swear upon my honour and integrity before the great Turkish nation and history to safeguard the existence and independence of the state … to abide by the constitution, the rule of law, democracy, the principles and reforms of Ataturk, and the principles of the secular republic,” Erdogan said in a ceremony at the parliament in Ankara, which was broadcast live on television on Saturday.

Source: aljazeera

High-level officials from 78 countries to attend at Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony

