Ethiopia: Three people killed as protest over mosque demolitions

SHAFAQNA-Three people were killed on Friday when police clashed with worshippers outside Addis Ababa’s largest mosque, Ethiopian security forces said.

In recent months, a controversial urban planning project called Sheger City has been underway on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. The project aims to merge several municipalities in the Oromia region but has resulted in the destruction of homes, businesses, and, most significantly, Muslim places of worship. This destruction has ignited anger and protests among worshippers, who feel their religious rights are being violated.

Tensions reached a boiling point on Friday when clashes erupted outside the Grand Anwar Mosque, Addis Ababa’s largest mosque. Police clashed with worshippers as they fired tear gas at the crowd. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired, leading to panic among the worshippers.

Source: bnn.network

