English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Belgium:Racial discrimination remains most widespread reason for unequal treatment

0

SHAFAQNA- Racial criteria remained the number 1 cause for discrimination in Belgium,” the report said.

“In 2022, 7,310 people reported that they felt being discriminated, mostly based on their origin, health situation or handicap,” Interfederal Center for Equal Opportunities (Unia), an anti-discrimination body, said in its yearly report.

The anti-discrimination body opened 1,887 investigations following the complaints.The report said that  with 735 cases representing 38% of all probes, racial criteria – namely national or ethnic origin, skin color, citizenship, ancestry, and racial assumptions – “remained the number 1 cause for discrimination”.

According to the reports, most of these discrimination occurred in the domain of services and goods, mostly related to housing, in social spaces, especially in public offices, and at workplaces by interaction with colleagues or clients.

Source: Anadolu Agency

Related posts

Belgium: Liege cuts ties with Israel over apartheid

asadian

Canada names 1st Special Representative to fight against Islamophobia

asadian

Israel’s new law for refusing treatment of Palestinian patients

asadian

[Photos] Belgium: Martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (SA) commemorated in Antwerp

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (17)

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (16)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.