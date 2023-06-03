Belgium:Racial discrimination remains most widespread reason for unequal treatment

SHAFAQNA- Racial criteria remained the number 1 cause for discrimination in Belgium,” the report said.

“In 2022, 7,310 people reported that they felt being discriminated, mostly based on their origin, health situation or handicap,” Interfederal Center for Equal Opportunities (Unia), an anti-discrimination body, said in its yearly report.

The anti-discrimination body opened 1,887 investigations following the complaints.The report said that with 735 cases representing 38% of all probes, racial criteria – namely national or ethnic origin, skin color, citizenship, ancestry, and racial assumptions – “remained the number 1 cause for discrimination”.

According to the reports, most of these discrimination occurred in the domain of services and goods, mostly related to housing, in social spaces, especially in public offices, and at workplaces by interaction with colleagues or clients.

Source: Anadolu Agency