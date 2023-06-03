UK: Protests against closure of Islamic Center of England

SHAFAQNA- The closure of the Islamic Center of England has caused some protests in London, UK.
A group of Shia Muslims gathered several times in the exterior of the center for worship, including on the occasion of Imam Ridha (AS) birthday anniversary.
The Islamic Center of England is one of the biggest and well-known mosques of Shia Muslims in Britain.
Source: Shafaqna Persian
