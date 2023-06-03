English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedOther NewsShia OrganizationsUk

UK: Protests against closure of Islamic Center of England

0

SHAFAQNA- The closure of the Islamic Center of England has caused some protests in London, UK.

A group of Shia Muslims gathered several times in the exterior of the center for worship, including on the occasion of Imam Ridha (AS) birthday anniversary.

The Islamic Center of England is one of the biggest and well-known mosques of Shia Muslims in Britain.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna:

London: Civil society organizations slam Charity Commission for ‘politically motivated’ moves against Shia Mosque

Related posts

UK: Takleef Ceremony for boys & girls to be held in ICEL on 20 May 2023

asadian

UK: Dua Tawassul, Dua Kumail & Dua Nudbah at ICEL

asadian

[Video] ICEL: Lailatul Qadr 2023

asadian

Webinar: Stress management in the Holy Quran- Part 2

asadian

Webinar: Standard society based on Quranic stories-Part 5

asadian

Weekly webinar on Islam & contemporary issues: Genetic Determinism

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.