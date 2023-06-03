Vatican: Pope to visit Mongolia on August 31

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis will travel to Mongolia from August 31 to September 4 at the invitation of the country’s president and Catholic leaders, according to the Vatican.
According to Fides, the news agency of the Vatican’s missionary activities, there are about 1,300 baptized Catholics in Mongolia among a population of about 3.3 million people.
Although the number of Catholics in Mongolia is smaller that most individual parish churches in many countries, the country is significant for the Vatican. It has a long border and close ties with China, where the Vatican is trying to improve the situation of Catholics in the communist country.