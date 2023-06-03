Egypt’s president & Qatar emir discuss regional issues

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi discussed mutual cooperation and regional issues with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in a telephone call.

“They discussed promoting mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency Ahmad Fahim shared.

Both heads of state discussed the developments in regional and international issues, including the situation in Sudan.

“They stressed the importance of containing the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitating the flow of relief aid and avoiding targeting civilians,” Fahmi added.

Fahmi stated that both leaders agreed to launch an initiative to relieve the consequences of the ongoing crisis in Sudan by offering humanitarian and relief assistance.

Source: middleeastmonitor

