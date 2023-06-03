English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Egypt’s president & Qatar emir discuss regional issues

0
Egypt & Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi discussed mutual cooperation and regional issues with Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani in a telephone call.

“They discussed promoting mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries,” spokesperson of the Egyptian presidency Ahmad Fahim shared.

Both heads of state discussed the developments in regional and international issues, including the situation in Sudan.

“They stressed the importance of containing the humanitarian situation in Sudan, facilitating the flow of relief aid and avoiding targeting civilians,” Fahmi added.

Fahmi stated that both leaders agreed to launch an initiative to relieve the consequences of the ongoing crisis in Sudan by offering humanitarian and relief assistance.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Qatari Emir & Bahraini King Meet in London [Photos]

asadian

Nablus: Bin Zayed’s 3 million dollar donation for reconstruction of Huwara village

asadian

Egypt & Qatar sign double taxation exemption deal to boost investments

asadian

Egypt & Qatar to sign cooperation treaty

asadian

Doha: Turkey’s President shakes hands with Egyptian counterpart

asadian

Emir of Qatar: A fair agreement should be reached on Iran’s nuclear program

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.