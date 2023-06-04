Türkiye: Erdogan announces new cabinet

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan named his government’s new cabinet on Saturday (03 June 2023).

Erdogan, who was sworn into his third presidential term on Saturday, changed almost all of his cabinet members except for the ministers for health and culture.

Simsek was highly regarded by investors when he served as finance minister between 2009 and 2015 and deputy prime minister in charge of the economy until 2018, before stepping down in advance of a series of lira crashes that year.

His appointment could mark a departure from years of unorthodox economic policies under Erdogan, which have included maintaining low interest rates despite soaring inflation and heavy state control of markets.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com