Germany: Mosque gets threatening racist letter

SHAFAQNA-A mosque in the central German city of Duisburg got a threatening racist letter, according to a religious official.

The Duisburg Central Mosque, which is affiliated with Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB, got the threatening letter, which included both a swastika and the word “NSU 2.0,” referring to a neo-Nazi group responsible for a string of murders.

Yusuf Aydin, head of the DITIB Central Mosque Association, said on Saturday they shared the racist letter with the police and filed a criminal complaint.

“We are deeply saddened. We demand that the perpetrator or perpetrators be apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible,” Aydin said.

The mosque has already received over a dozen threatening and insulting letters, he added.

Source: aa

