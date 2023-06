SHAFAQNA-Kuwait is holding its second parliamentary election in a year, a snap election called in midst of ongoing political crisis.

The elections to elect 50 representatives in the National Assembly are being held on June 6.

This will be Kuwait’s third election in three years; its 10th since 2006.

This time, 207 candidates are running, a 10-year low, according to local daily al-Jarida.

