Iran’s Supreme Leader: Imam Khomeini brought about great transformation in Islamic nation

SHAFAQNA- “Imam Khomeini brought about great transformation in Iran, Islamic nation & world with hope and faith,” Ayatollah Khamenei expressed today.

On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s demise, the Great Ayatollah Khamenei delivered a live televised speech on June 4, 2023. During his speech, he described Imam Khomeini, as the leader who managed to bring about great transformation on national, Islamic, and global levels.

During the event, the Iran’s Supreme Leader described the venerable Imam Khomeini as the flagbearer of divine missions in an age of armed ignorance in recent centuries.

“Not only is Imam Khomeini the outstanding figure of our time, he is also one of the outstanding figures of Iran’s history that no person or movement will be able to erase from historical memories, nor will they be able to distort him in an effective and long-lasting manner,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the incredible dimensions of Imam Khomeini’s character in religious sciences, faith and piety, strength of character, power and will, rising for the cause of God and revolutionary politics and creating transformation in the human system.

“The collection of these dimensions are not seen in any of the leaders in Iranian history. For this reason, our unique Imam will always be alive and will introduce his luminous face to everyone with a resonating voice,” he added.

Source: Khamenei.ir

www.shafaqna.com