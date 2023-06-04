Signalling error blamed for India’s worst train crash in 20 years

SHAFAQNA-Error in electronic signalling system blamed for deadliest crash in 20 years.

Nearly 900 people were injured in the accident in Balasore district, said Pradeep Jena, the state’s top administrative official. The cause of the horrific crash on Friday evening was under investigation.

Rescue operations had concluded after an extensive search and recovery operation, involving hundreds of fire department personnel, police officers and sniffer dogs as well as the army personnel. National Disaster Response Force teams were also involved in the rescue work.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com