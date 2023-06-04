Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stresses on need to save Lebanese entity & coexistence

SHAFAQNA-Jaafari Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan stressed on the dire need to save the Lebanese entity and coexistence.

“The focus of our national demand today revolves around saving the country and the people from the worst disaster affecting them and our national formula,” Qabalan asserted.

He added: “Therefore, we want a president of coexistence, not a president of challenge, because challenge in this country takes us towards ruin, and our interests are the same, Muslims and Christians, and we do not accept breaking anyone, for our national interests are above all considerations.”

“Nationally, it is necessary to secure a clear settlement, not leaving Lebanon to an international lottery game,” Sheikh Qabalan went on.

