Qatar’s emir to start Central Asia tour tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s emir will start a tour of a number of Central Asian countries tomorrow.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will begin the tour with a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, followed the Kyrgyz Republic, then a visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he is participating in the Astana International Forum. The Amir of State of Qatar will conclude the tour with a visit to the Republic of Tajikistan.

During the Central Asian tour, the Amir will hold talks, with the leaders and senior officials of the four countries, dealing with ways to strengthen cooperation relations.

Source:ZAWYA