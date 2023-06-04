English
South Africa: The number of cholera victims reached 25

SHAFAQNA- South Africa’s National Department of Health confirmed the first case of cholera in Mpumalanga on Thursday. A 73-year-old man from Mpumalanga who was admitted to Mamat Lake Hospital, near Hammanskraal, the epicenter of the outbreak.

According to Allafrica, the department advised communities to practice personal hygiene, while those experiencing cholera symptoms are asked to self-report to the nearest health facility.

On Friday, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in Gauteng will conduct an inspection in Hammanskraal, with the City of Tshwane and other stakeholders.

In response to the cholera outbreak, SAHRC officials visited Hammanskraal, including Jubilee Hospital.

It’s also stated, speaking to Scrolla.Africa on Thursday, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the party would pay close attention to the city’s spending on capital projects, including the Royal Sewage Treatment Plant, to ensure that past mistakes and wastages are not repeated.

Source: Allafrica

