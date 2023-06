SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that Umrah visas cannot be used to perform Haj.

Tomorrow, June 4, will be the last day for Umrah visa holders’ arrival. Umrah pilgrims must depart on June 18, according to the advisory.

Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an advisory for pilgrims who are travelling to Islam’s holiest sites.Those going on Haj would start their journey on June 19.

Source: zawya