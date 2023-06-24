Muhammad (PBUH) and society: Muhammad Amin

SHAFAQNA- Part of the virtues of Muhammad (PBUH) is his behavior in society and the activities he undertook to get prepared for the role of prophecy.

Muhammad (PBUH) had such a decent behavior among people that he was considered the most generous, good-natured, tolerant, honest, trustworthy, noble, compassionate, benevolent, faithful and, in short, the most honest man in Mecca. Hence, he was called “Mohammed Amin”. (See: Manaqib Al Abi Talib, vol. 1, p. 200.) People entrusted him and they were sure that he would carefully preserve their property and return it completely.

They did this after his prophethood, too. So, when Muhammad (PBUH) migrated to Medina, he appointed Ali (A.S.) to fulfill his trusts in Mecca. (Al-Kamal fi al-Tarikh, vol. 2, p. 103.) There have been many narrations about the prophet’s trustworthiness before his prophecy and the confession of his enemies on this description, to the extent that the polytheists of Mecca and even Abu Jahl, who was their sworn enemy, confirmed the trustworthiness of Muhammad (PBUH). (Al-Kashaf, Vol. 2, Explanation, p. 15.)

Muhammad Amin

Some commentators, in the interpretation of verse 21 of Surah Al-Takweer, which states “One who is obeyed and is trustworthy as well”, refers to Amin as the Prophet (PBUH), who was famous for being trustworthy and did not betray his trust. (Al-Tebiyan, vol. 10, p. 287.) As the Quran mentions the trustworthiness of other prophets in several verses (about Prophet Shoaib (PBUH), Al-Shoara’a: 178; Prophet Noah (PBUH), the same sura, verse 107 and Prophet Hud (PBUH), the same sura, verse 125).

In the pilgrimage written prayers of the Imams (A.S.), the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is also mentioned with the expression “God’s trustworthy to the prophets”. (Kamil al-Ziyarat, p. 368.) Imam Ali (A.S.) also says in this chapter: “… And they testified that there is no other god, and that Muhammad is his messenger, He sent him with a simple command, and with an eloquent remembrance and he was faithful and he was righteous…”, and we testify that there is no deity but him, and Muhammad (PBUH) is his servant and messenger, he sent him to express the order and command, and to remind people of his holy existence, he fulfilled the mission in trust, and he passed the world based on growth. (Nahj al-Balagha, sermon 100.)

