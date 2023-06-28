Muhammad (PBUH) & story of Hajar al-Aswad

SHAFAQNA- The construction of the Kaaba was undertaken by Ibrahim (PBUH) and his son Ismael: (Remember) when Ibrahim and Ishmael, lifted up the pillars of the house (Kaaba). (and say): “My Lord! Accept from us, that you hear and know! (Holy Quran 2:127). Of course, the first founder of the Kaaba is considered to be Adam (PBUH). (Tafsir Sima’ni, Vol. 1, p. 139 and Tafsir Baghwi, Vol. 1, p. 115.)

However, the house of the Kaaba has been destroyed and rebuilt many times, and the last time was apparently in 317 A.H. after the invasion of Qaramata and the theft of the Black Stone. (Al-Kamal fi al-Tarikh, vol. 8, p. 207 and al-Mukhtasar fi Akhbar al-Bashar, vol. 2, p. 74.) Kaaba was also rebuilt in the pre-prophecy era for any reason, but there was a dispute among the people of Mecca about placing the Black Stone, because each tribe sought to place the Black Stone.

In one case of this incident, the dispute became so great that the tribe of Bani Abdaldar brought a pan full of blood and made a pact with the tribe of Bani Ada that they would stand to the death but not let anyone else but the elder of their tribe have this honor.

The conflict between the tribes caused them to be in full readiness for war for four or five days, until Abu Umayyah, who was the oldest man in the Quraysh at that time, proposed to avoid bloodshed, as the judge of the first person to enter the Sacred Mosque. It happened that the lot fell on the name of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), because God had decreed that he would be the first person to enter the mosque and settle the dispute, and put the Black Stone in its place, and because the tribes knew him for his honesty, they were pleased to appoint him as a judge.

Therefore, they came to Muhammad (PBUH), informing him of their dispute, asked him to accept the judgement. Muhammad (PBUH) asked them to bring a cloth and placed the Black Stone in it. Then he asked the heads of the tribes to catch the cloth and lift it, and then the Holy Prophet himself took the Black Stone and put it in its place, and while settling the dispute, he shared all of them in putting the Stone in its place. (See: Ansab al-Ashraf, vol. 1, p. 100; the style of Ibn Hisham, vol. 1, p. 127 and al-Tamhid, vol. 10, p. 45.)

This incident is an example that shows the high personal and social position of Muhammad (PBUH) before he was sent as a prophet.

