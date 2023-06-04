Iraq’s PM receives an official invitation to visit Syria

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani received on Sunday, an official invitation from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to visit Damascus.

The media office of the Prime Minister said, in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani received the Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Faisal al-Miqdad,” noting that “the meeting witnessed discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop it.”

The statement added, “The Syrian minister conveyed to al-Sudani the greetings of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and he also conveyed his invitation to al-Sudani to visit Damascus in order to discuss more prospects for bilateral cooperation and coordinate joint action towards consolidating security and stability in the region.”

The Prime Minister referred to “the importance of the unity of the Syrian territories for Iraq, and the interdependence of Iraqi national security with the security of Syria,” stressing “full readiness to help the Syrian people overcome their suffering and crises.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com