UN: Demand for urgent support for 6.2 million Congolese refugees

SHAFAQNA– UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, expresses its deep concern at the dire living conditions and human rights violations, including gender-based violence, faced by more than 6.2 million internally displaced people, as the situation Humanitarianism has reached devastating levels in the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with periodic violence perpetrated by armed groups and subsequent displacement continuing to affect millions of vulnerable civilians.



According to Reliefweb, to understand the scale of the crisis and explore opportunities to improve life-saving assistance to the displaced population in eastern DRC, UNHCR Assistant Commissioner for Refugees Gillian Triggs and Assistant High Commissioner for Operations Raouf Mazou visited the country this week. During their visit, they witnessed the enormous challenges faced by the affected communities.

In Beni, in North Kivu province, the delegation met with recent returnees who have received shelter assistance from UNHCR and partners. While this aid has provided some relief, it is clear that basic needs remain unmet and pose significant challenges for the returning population. The continued presence of armed groups in the region has led to limited access to fertile fields, from agriculture and hindered their ability to sustain themselves.

Also stated, Women and children are often the worst affected by large-scale displacement crises. The panel heard first-hand accounts from families of the devastating impact of the crisis on children’s education, with an entire year of schooling lost due to displacement. UNHCR and humanitarian partners are deeply concerned about the increase in gender-based violence against women and girls in places of high displacement. Of great concern is the trend of increased participation in barter sex relationships due to the food insecurity faced by displaced families.

In 2023, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has so far received only 29 percent of the $233 million needed to meet the needs of displaced people in the country, while insecurity continues and violent conflicts continue to plague the region. IDPs remain limited to return to their homes and livelihoods in security and dignity. Additional resources are urgently needed to continue supporting displaced families in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com