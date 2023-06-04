English
Israeli settlers assault Six-year-old Palestinian child

Israeli settlers assault Palestinian child

SHAFAQNA-A Palestinian child Sunday suffered from bruises after he was physically assaulted by Israeli settlers in the area of Masafer Yatta, local sources said.

Osama Makhamra, an activist, said that a group of settlers brutally beat up six-year-old Ameen Dawoudin in the aforementioned area shortly after they assaulted his family and siblings while they were grazing their livestock.

Israeli settlers continue to harass and assault Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta, damaging their crops and water wells.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

