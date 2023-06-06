SHCC: 2022 most violent year against health care facilities

SHAFAQNA- A new report published by the Coalition for Health Protection in Conflict (SHCC) documents 1,989 attacks and threats against health care facilities and personnel in 32 countries and territories in armed conflict and situations of political violence during 2022.

The reported figure represents the worst attack on health care in the last decade.

According to Reliefweb, globally, more than half of the attacks are reported in only two countries, Ukraine and Myanmar. The report identifies more than 750 attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on healthcare in Ukraine alone.

The report shows that attacks on health in protracted conflicts in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territories and Yemen are very high. Across the wider coast, the report also shows how insecurity for health care providers has increased as humanitarian space shrinks.

Source: Reliefweb

