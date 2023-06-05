English
Afghanistan: 60 girls hospitalised after school poisoning

SHAFAQNA-Around 60 Afghan girls were hospitalised after being poisoned at their school in northern Afghanistan, police said on Monday.

The poisoning, which targeted a girls’ school in the Afghan province of Sar-e Pol, comes after intense scrutiny of girls’ education in the war-torn nation since the Taliban took over and barred most teenage female students .

“Some unknown people entered a girls’ … school in Sancharak District .. and poisoned the classes, when the girls come to classes they got poisoned,” said Den Mohammad Nazari, Sar-e-Pol’s police spokesperson, without elaborating on which substance was used or who was thought to be behind the incident.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

