Future path of global economy in Arab monetary fund report

SHAFAQNA– In a recently issued economic report, “Eastern European Developments,” “US-China Relations,” “Climate Change,” and “Increasing Protectionism” are mentioned as the four determining factors of the global economy’s future path in the coming years.

The Arab Monetary Fund states in the report: “These factors are evident at a time when other unforeseen factors may occur on the international stage.”

The report titled “Arab Economic Perspectives” states: “The first factor is Eastern European developments and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which is likely to persist for years; a matter that impacts commodity markets, including energy, and poses significant challenges for certain agricultural products.”

In the mentioned report, the second factor is US-China relations, and it is stated: “The US and China constitute approximately 42% of the global economy, and the nature of their relations, whether cooperation or conflict, will shape a significant portion of global economic trends.”

The report also addresses the third factor, climate change, stating: “Climate change has gained increasing attention from policymakers worldwide and has implications that can define the path of the global economy in the coming years.”

Regarding the topic of increasing protectionism, the report states: “It is anticipated that increasing protectionism will deeply impact the nature of the global economy, global supply chains, and the path of economic globalization.”

Source: Al-Sharq Al-Awsat