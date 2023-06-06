BRC: 30% of Algerians’ food thrown in trash bins

SHAFAQNA– A study on consumption patterns in Algeria reveals that half of the families’ expenses are spent on non-essential things, and a significant percentage of purchased food goes to waste, while most families are dealing with high inflation and an increased cost of living.

According to Shafaqna’s translation service, citing Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, this study conducted by the Algerian Bureau of Studies and Technical Consultations (BRC) shows that “30% of Algerians’ food is discarded in trash bins, and 50% of family expenses are allocated to secondary cases.”

Rezwan Boumghaleh, the director of the BRC office, stated, “These figures reveal the real extravagance that occurs during the peak of the country’s inflation crisis. The economic recession following the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in purchasing power after the devaluation of the currency provide desirable opportunities for Algerian people to change and improve their lifestyles.”

According to the study, 2.5 million loaves of bread are wasted daily in Algeria. In this regard, Youssef Ghoulfat, the head of the Algerian Bakers’ Union, stated, “Bakeries currently produce over 27 million loaves of bread daily, with 7.2 million loaves remaining unconsumed and unused.”

An Algerian economic expert stated, “The increase in costs for secondary-level needs is influenced by three factors: psychological factors and the fear of scarcity, social factors such as lack of coordination among family heads in multi-income households, and economic factors and purchasing power before the recent oil crisis in 2014, which shaped a specific consumption pattern among citizens and continued despite recent crises.”

Source: Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed

